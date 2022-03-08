Turkey's airports hosted 9.4 million passengers in February, the country’s air travel authority announced Tuesday.

The figure was 74% higher than that of February 2021 when the number of air passengers fell significantly due to COVID-19, nearing February 2019 figures when the full impact of the pandemic was yet to be felt.

Some 5.22 million passengers took domestic flights, while 4.16 million took international flights last month.

Turkish airports served 105,990 aircraft this February, including overflights, with 51,021 traveling on domestic routes and 32,401 on international routes.

The authority also said 235,581 tons of cargo was transported through the country's airports last month.

Istanbul Airport, the mega-airport in Turkey’s largest metropolis, welcomed 3.56 million passengers on both international and domestic routes, serving over 26,204 airplanes in February.

In January-February, the number of air passengers traveling through Turkish airports hit 18.7 million. In the first two months of this year, some 218,091 planes flew through the country.