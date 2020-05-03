Turkey’s national air cargo brand, Turkish Cargo, achieved the highest growth rate – 16.6% – among the world's top 25 carriers, according to an industry group.

Turkish Cargo rose to fifth from eighth in 2019 and increased its global Freight Tonne Kilometers (FTK) market share to 4.4%, according to the International Air Transport Association's FTK February 2020 data.

The global air cargo industry, meanwhile, contracted by 15.2% year-on-year in March, driven by sharply weaker demand across all regions as the COVID-19 outbreak extended into a global pandemic.

"The success of Turkish Cargo shows our commitment to carry our country to a central position in the world in the air cargo sector. Our geopolitical location and available means will help the country become a more significant player in the sector following the COVID-19 pandemic," said İlker Aycı, the chairman of Turkish Airlines, Turkish Cargo’s parent company, in a statement Sunday.

Turkish Cargo operates 24/7 to keep the global supply chain intact by carrying food, relief supplies, masks, medical equipment and medicines amid the virus outbreak, the statement added. It shipped 4,000 tons of medicines and 500 tons of medical equipment in April.

Turkish Cargo, the communique added, has the sixth-largest carrying capacity in the world, and is providing air cargo services with 25 high-capacity freighters to 90 direct destinations.

It reaches 38 destinations, including London, Moscow, Cairo, Shanghai, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai and Casablanca, with 19 of its wide-body passenger aircraft from its Turkish Airlines fleet.