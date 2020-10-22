The Turkish Airlines (THY) subsidiary Turkish Cargo increased its direct cargo transportation destinations to 95 by adding six new locations.

The shipping division, which has the world’s largest direct cargo flight network, has added London, Bucharest, Bangkok, Singapore, Beirut and Lahore to its growing list of destinations.

Turkish Cargo began conducting flights to London's Heathrow Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, one of the largest in Southeast Asia, Changi Airport in Singapore and Rafic Hariri Airport, Lebanon’s only operational commercial facility, as of September.

Romania’s busiest center for air travel, Henri Coanda International Airport, and Pakistan’s Allama Ikbal Airport in Lahore were added to the carrier’s stops as part of its winter schedule.

With the newly added destinations, Turkish Cargo now has 31 direct flights to Europe, 22 to the Middle East and 16 to the Far East.

THY's subsidiary has become the fastest-growing player in the business, according to research conducted in September by the global management consultancy firm Kearney.

The report revealed that Turkish Cargo grew by 67% in the first half of 2020 and carried one out of every 20 air cargo flights around the world, increasing its global market share from 3.9% to 5.4%.

Turkish Cargo currently owns a fleet of 361 aircraft and has the world's largest network, apart from the express carriers.