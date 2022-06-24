Turkish Cargo, the air cargo transportation operations of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, will begin three new services, the company announced on Friday.

In a statement, the freighter said it has been investing in infrastructure and technology to provide cost-saving, flexible and privileged shipment through three new services: TK Smart, TK Premium and TK Urgent.

TK Smart is for routine and general cargo transportation, and it will offer cost-effective advantages for shipments without weight or size limitations.

TK Premium, designed for critical and last-minute shipments, will provide quick transits through minimum connections and fast delivery.

TK Urgent, the fastest method for urgent shipments, also offers minimum connections and the quickest possible delivery, while the company's Urgent Team will be accessible 24/7 with follow-up options, from booking to after-sale processing.

"Thanks to these new services, our customers will be able to reach global markets through Turkish Cargo's wide flight network much more easily," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said in the statement.

"Turkish Cargo will continue to support global trade with its innovative processes in terms of transportation; using high-end technologies for contributing to the development of sectors, and creating a large logistics ecosystem," he added.

The company provides air cargo services for more than 340 destinations in 132 countries with a fleet of 377 aircraft, 20 of which are freighters.