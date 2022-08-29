National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) logistic subsidiary Turkish Cargo ranked first in Europe and fourth in the world among air cargo companies with its total transportation performance, according to the "World Air Transport Statistics," published annually by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Commenting on the rating, THY Chairperson of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat said, "As the world's fastest-growing air cargo brand, we continue to add value to the air cargo industry with our contributions to the supply chain and to continue our critical role in increasing the competitiveness of global trade.”

“Turkish Cargo will become one of the top three air cargo brands in the world by 2025,” he said, as they “are rapidly moving towards the goal.”

Turkish Cargo rose to rank fourth among the top global air freighters in June.

Citing the World Air Cargo Data for June, Turkish Cargo said at the time that its market share stood at 4.8%, while the overall air freighter market shrunk by 6.9%.

Turkish Cargo reaches over 340 destinations – including 100 direct cargo destinations – with a fleet of 383 aircraft, 20 of which are dedicated freighters.