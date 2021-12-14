Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) subsidiary Turkish Cargo transported a satellite from Ukraine for its launch in the United States, the firm said in a statement Tuesday.
The Sich-2-30 optical observation was flown to Miami, Florida via a connecting flight in Istanbul, according to Turkish Cargo.
Developed under Ukraine's National Targeted Scientific and Technical Space Program, the satellite will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in January.
To prevent possible problems during loading and unloading operations, the satellite was dismantled into multiple components and placed on two separate pallets, read the Turkish Cargo statement.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.