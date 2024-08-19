Exports via railways in Türkiye surged nearly 13% in the January-July period this year and 1.2 million tons of export cargo was carried in the stated period, a top official said on Monday, highlighting the significant momentum the country has gained in rail transportation.

Reviewing the freight data for the period in a written statement, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu emphasized that Türkiye's expanding railway transportation capacity would contribute to boosting export volumes further in the coming years.

"We see that the use of railways in our export transportation is increasing every year, and under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are tirelessly working to develop our railway transportation and infrastructure, which stand out for their environmental and economic benefits, to meet the growing demand," said Uraloğlu.

"We have also renewed conventional lines that had been untouched for almost 100 years. We have connected our organized industrial zones, factories and ports to our railway network," he added.

Uraloğlu also noted that railway transportation has increased the nation's export potential both in terms of speed and capacity, saying: "We broke a record by carrying 1.2 million tons of exports in the first seven months of 2024, with an increase of 13.2% compared to the same period last year."

"Türkiye's expanding railway transportation capacity will further increase export volumes in the coming years. The exports we carry out by rail are an important element of our country's economic growth," the minister said.

"Our goal is to expand these networks and further strengthen Türkiye's strategic role in Europe's trade routes."

Furthermore, he emphasized that Istanbul and surrounding provinces play a significant role in railway transportation, noting that 86% of total exports, or the equivalent of more than 1.03 million tons, were transported from Istanbul and neighboring provinces.

He also pointed out that export products from provinces like Izmir, Eskişehir, Ankara and Sivas are delivered to Europe, demonstrating Türkiye's logistical strength and the importance of railway transportation in exports.

Additionally, Uraloğlu highlighted that railway connections that ensure connectivity with Europe provide substantial economic and environmental benefits.

Uraloğlu also stressed that with the operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, Türkiye's role as a trade bridge between Asia and Europe has been further strengthened. He noted that infrastructure improvements and cooperation agreements between European and Central Asian railways have increased Türkiye's influence in railways exports.

"At least eight freight trains operating daily between Türkiye and Europe ensure uninterrupted trade with Europe," he said.

"The leading export items include automotive parts, textile products, food, electronics, chemical products, cement and construction materials. Thanks to this transportation infrastructure, we offer not only a cost advantage but also an environmentally friendly and sustainable transportation model," he added.

Uraloğlu emphasized that railway transportation stands out as a more environmentally friendly option and that it will play a key role in adapting to the European Green Deal, which targets greenhouse gas reduction and competitiveness as well as in achieving Türkiye's 2053 net-zero emission goals.