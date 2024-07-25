Exploring cities around the world, whether through panoramic or detailed tours, offers a unique joy. Yet, there's a distinct pleasure in traveling on roads that lead to these magnificent destinations. For travelers, being on the journey is often as important as reaching a destination.

The exhilarating emotions that air travel can never quite evoke can be savored through train journeys or road trips. Recently, especially with a nostalgic spirit, fantastic train routes have become increasingly popular among travelers worldwide. By choosing one of these routes, you can fully immerse yourself in the pleasure of being on the road.

Under the umbrella of the State Railways of the Republic of Türkiye (TCDD), conventional trains once exclusively used for travel purposes now serve as tourist trains, fulfilling a new role in tourism. (AA Photo)

Türkiye stands out with its well-developed railway network and a wide variety of train routes. Some of these trains even offer sleeper cars, providing both comfort and an economical travel option for adventurous travelers.

These trains span all seven regions of Türkiye and provide various experiences, including Pullman cars, covered couchette cars, dining cars and sleeper cars. Let's take a closer look at the specifics of these carriages.

Pullman cars are typically used for short train journeys, featuring double seats along one side of the aisle and single seats along the other. Covered couchette cars, on the other hand, offer a highly comfortable journey where seats can be converted into beds using an onboard system, available in four-person or two-person configurations.

Sleeper cars, equipped with beds, refrigerators, air conditioning and electrical outlets, provide a homely comfort during your journey.

Türkiye has seen a surge in popularity, particularly with the Eastern Express, among many other railway routes. The rails stretching deep into the heart of Anatolia offer domestic and foreign tourists an unforgettable experience amid unique landscapes.

Eastern Express

The Eastern Express, Türkiye's most renowned route, has garnered significant attention in recent years, particularly on social media, where travelers often adorn and illuminate their compartments. (Getty Images)

Due to its popularity, booking tickets well in advance is highly recommended. The journey spans 26 hours from Ankara to Kars, passing through breathtaking landscapes and featuring Pullman, covered couchette and dining cars.

While in Erzurum, be sure to savor the famous "cağ kebab." Upon reaching Kars, explore attractions such as the frozen Çıldır Lake, the Archaeological Site of Ani, the Monastery of Horomos and Kars Castle.

Toros Express

Traveling between Konya and Adana, the Toros Express offers stunning views of pine forests and the grandeur of the Taurus Mountains. Passing through Ereğli, Ulukışla and Pozantı, this captivating route ensures a comfortable journey with Pullman seats and ample luggage space.

Konya Blue Train

The Konya Blue Train offers a captivating journey from the dry plains of Central Anatolia to the serene waters of the Aegean, connecting Konya to Izmir.

Providing options for sleeper, dining and Pullman cars, the sleeper compartments offer a particularly comfortable experience with amenities including beds, refrigerators, electrical outlets and air conditioning.

Traveling through picturesque routes, the journey takes approximately 12 hours, passing through Afyonkarahisar, Uşak and Manisa before reaching the coastal city of İzmir.

Southern Kurtalan Express

The South Kurtalan Express, one of Türkiye's most historic train routes, commences its journey in Ankara and concludes in Kurtalan.

Departing daily from Ankara at 11 a.m., it arrives in Kurtalan the following day at the same hour. This scenic route traverses through Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya and Diyarbakır, offering a captivating journey through Türkiye's rich history.

The train features modern amenities with ergonomic designs in Pullman, sleeper and couchette cars, allowing passengers to use electrical outlets, dine onboard and engage in pleasant conversations at onboard tables. Upon reaching its final destination in Batman, travelers can explore the historic sites of Hasankeyf and the Zeynel Bey Mausoleum.

İzmir Blue Train

Operating daily, the İzmir Blue Train connects the capital, Ankara, to the beautiful city of İzmir. Passing through Eskişehir, Kütahya, Balıkesir and Manisa, this approximately 15-hour journey allows you to choose between sleeper or Pullman cars.

The train also offers dining facilities. After traveling through diverse landscapes, you'll arrive at Izmir, an Aegean city filled with scenic views ideal for photography.

Lakes Express

One of the most extraordinary routes in Türkiye, the Lakes Express stretches from the west to the south of Türkiye, from Isparta to İzmir.

This journey of approximately eight to nine hours, if chosen during daylight, offers unforgettable views.

Lake Van Express

The Lake Van Express takes you from Ankara to Van amid magnificent landscapes. With special sleeper cars, this 26-hour journey ensures every comfort, making it a fairy-tale-like travel experience. Upon reaching Van, visit Akdamar Island, another highlight of this increasingly popular route.

Aegean Express

Connecting İzmir to Eskişehir, the Aegean Express shines brightly in the summer months, beloved by beachgoers. Spanning approximately 11 hours, this scenic journey winds through Eskişehir, Kütahya, Balıkesir, Soma and Akhisar, offering splendid views of historical sites and natural landscapes.

Euphrates Express

Embarking from Elazığ and concluding in Adana, the Euphrates Express offers a serene journey through nature's embrace. Passing through Elazığ, Malatya, Gölbaşı and Osmaniye, passengers are treated to views of majestic mountains, expansive fields and a palette of natural hues.