Already Europe's top bus manufacturer and exporter, Turkey has now started to make a name for itself in electric bus manufacturing.

Accordingly, local companies that produce and export electric buses exhibited their latest models at Busworld Turkey 2022, which was held for the 10th time this year.

Among them, AnadoluIsuzu showcased its environmentally conscious models of the future at the event. The brand's stand featured the fully electric NovoCITI Volt and Kendo/Interliner bus models equipped with the CNG alternative fuel system, as well as the Citiport and Grand Toro models.

Showcasing its fully electric and CNG fuel system models developed in line with the changing market needs and demands of modern world cities, the company exports the midibuses and buses produced in its facilities in the Gebze district of northwestern Kocaeli province to 45 countries.

The company made the first export of the all-electric NovoCITI Volt model to France last year.

Also presenting its models at the fair, Karsan, which has been carrying out 90% of Turkey's electric minibus and bus exports for the last three years, aims to double its growth in Europe this year.

It also plans to enter North America via the e-JEST bus.

Karsan presented the 6-meter (nearly 20-foot) e-JEST, the 8-meter e-ATAK, the 12-meter e-ATA as well as the 10 and 18-meter e-ATA models together for the first time at the fair.

Buses and midibuses produced by Karsan are on the roads in 16 countries as the company continues to attract attention with its electric mobilization in recent years. When "electric bus" is searched on Google, the Karsan brand comes out in the top three in organic searches in 16 countries, even if searched in local languages.

Otokar, another land vehicles manufacturer, exhibited its electric bus line that ranges in length from 6 meters to 18.75 meters for the first time at Busworld Turkey 2022, in addition to its CENTRO product family.

With its compact dimensions, the electric e-CENTRO stands out as an environmentally friendly and economical solution for historical areas, touristic cities with narrow streets and zero-emission zones.

The electric motor of the 6.6-meter-long e-CENTRO with 200-kilowatt maximum power and the 1,200 Nm maximum torque does not compromise its performance even on the steepest slopes.

Otokar's 12-meter electric e-KENT bus has been tried and enjoyed by different bus companies and municipalities in many different European countries in recent months, including Italy, Spain, Germany and Romania. The 18.75 meter articulated version of the eco-friendly, zero-emission, 100% electric e-KENT bus family was developed especially for metropolitan areas with high passenger numbers.

Turkey is the largest bus manufacturer in Europe.

The production capacity of the six companies is over 15,000 units. This figure stood at 7,896 units in 2020 and 5,567 units in 2021. The Turkish automotive industry sells most of its bus production abroad. Bus exports were 6,886 in 2020 and 4,749 in 2021.

Bus production increased by 18% in the January-April period of 2022. In this period, exports increased by 24.1% to 1,247 units.