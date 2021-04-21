Daily Sabah logo

In photos: More than 60 years of Castros' rule in Cuba ends

Apr 21, 2021

After 92 years, the Castro era comes officially to an end with Miguel Diaz-Canel taking over as Cuba's leader and head of its ruling communist party.

Cuban President Fidel Castro listens to a speaker during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2005.

(Reuters Photo)

Cuba's leader Fidel Castro stands in an unknown location in Cuba, Feb. 26, 1957.

(AP Photo)

Cuban President Manuel Urrutia (L) waits to place his signature on the Instrument of Office to become Prime Minister of Cuba as revolutionary hero Fidel Castro (Front R) signs it, at a ceremony in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 16, 1959.

(AP Photo)

Fidel Castro (L) shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York City, New York, Oct. 19, 1960.

(Reuters Photo)

Cuban President Fidel Castro gestures as he speaks at the United Nations in New York City, New York, Oct. 12, 1979.

(AP Photo)

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev (C-L) and Cuban President Fidel Castro (R) embrace after Gorbachev deplaned for his first trip to Cuba at Jose Marti Airport, Havana, Cuba, April 2, 1989.

(AP Photo)

Cuba's provisional President Manuel Urrutia (Front R) listens as rebel leader Fidel Castro calls for good relations with the U.S., Jan. 15, 1959. During his speech, Castro said he won't tolerate American interference in Cuba's internal affairs.

(AP Photo)

Cuban President Fidel Castro (Front L) talks with Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat (C-L) through an Arabic-speaking interpreter prior to the start of the 6th Non-Aligned Summit Meeting in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 5, 1979.

(AP Photo)

Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, Cuba in September 1980.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Cuban President Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana, Cuba, March 21, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev (Front L) and Cuban President Fidel Castro (Front R) sign a treaty of friendship and cooperation at the conclusion of their summit talks in Havana, Cuba, April 4, 1989. Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze (2nd L) is among the witnesses.

(AP Photo)

Cuba's President Fidel Castro (L) greets former Pope John Paul II at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 25, 1998.

(AP Photo)

Prime Minister Fidel Castro (C) smokes a cigar during interviews with the press during a visit of U.S. Senator Charles McGovern in Havana, Cuba in May 1975.

(Reuters Photo)

Cuban leader Fidel Castro told NBC in an interview that his brother Raul, aged 70, remains his likely replacement, June 28, 2001.

(Reuters Photo)

Fidel Castro (Front L) breaks a piece of bread offered to him before the XXVI Congress of the Soviet Union's Communist Party, 60 kilometers (37 miles) outside Moscow, the U.S.S.R. in February 1981.

(Reuters Photo)

The armed forces chief, Commander Raul Castro (L); President Osvaldo Dorticos (C) and Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro watch Cuban military units and weapons in a parade commemorating the 7th anniversary of the revolution against the Batista regime, Jan. 2, 1966.

(AP Photo)

Fidel Castro preparing for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean Embassy in Havana, Cuba in 1971.

(Reuters Photo)

Reverend W.A. Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians, meets with Fidel Castro (3rd-L) in Havana, Cuba, July 16, 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief).

(Reuters Photo)

Fidel Castro addresses a crowd during an event at Revolution Square in Havana.

(Reuters Photo)

Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963.

(Reuters Photo)

Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana, Cuba in April 1961.

(Reuters Photo)

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, Cuba, April 19, 2011.

(Reuters Photo)

Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 13, 1994.

(Reuters Photo)

Cuba's former president Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, Cuba, in this handout received April 19, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Cuban President Fidel Castro acknowledges the applause of the audience while standing underneath an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, during the inauguration of games involving mainly Cuban and Venezuelan athletes in Havana, Cuba, June 17, 2005.

(Reuters Photo)

Pope Francis (L) meets Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 20, 2015.

(AP Photo)

Military vehicles transporting the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro pass along the Malecon seawall at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago, in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 30, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 28, 2016. The small sign reads, "Thanks for everything Commander."

(Reuters Photo)

