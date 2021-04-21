In photos: More than 60 years of Castros' rule in Cuba ends

After 92 years, the Castro era comes officially to an end with Miguel Diaz-Canel taking over as Cuba's leader and head of its ruling communist party.
Cuban President Fidel Castro listens to a speaker during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2005.
