Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted Wednesday several key aspects of the Development Road Project, stating that essentially two countries, Türkiye and Iraq, will be involved in the construction, and approximately one-tenth of the 1,200-kilometer (about 745-mile) project will be located in Türkiye.

Pitched as a link between Asia and Europe, the $17 billion Development Road aims to tie Grand Faw Port, a major commodities port in Iraq's oil-rich south, to the border with Türkiye and then to Europe through a network of railways and highways.

Emphasizing that the main focus is the construction of a large port in the city of al-Faw in Iraq, Fidan, speaking to media representatives in Ankara, mentioned that the subsequent issues include the construction of roadways, railways, natural gas and oil pipelines and the possible addition of fiber optics.

He stated that the plan could include the expansion of the port in al-Faw in the Persian Gulf, underscoring its exceptional importance in terms of logistical connectivity.

Explaining that they find the endorsement of this project by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani very important and valuable, the minister also recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his support for this issue, and Türkiye continues to support it.

"We believe that regional development projects are extremely important; that is, the only thing that will increase the vision of the region, the quality of life and the depth of cooperation is the implementation of such projects and joint projects," he noted.

Furthermore, Fidan pointed out that this project is a task to be undertaken by established structures. He highlighted that Türkiye's economic and political expertise and technological infrastructure are advanced enough to guide these systems toward regional integration.

He also addressed the issue of visa-free travel to Europe for Turkish citizens in 2024, stating that they are "working on it," with an initial focus on easing visa restrictions.

Moreover, he emphasized the need for serious discussions for comprehensive visa liberalization and customs union updates and highlighted the importance of constructive cooperation in migration issues.

"Currently, we are working on two issues: visa liberalization and the update of the customs union. We have serious cooperation on migration. It is important for both us and them," Fidan explained.

"A constructive process is desired. We also value the positive atmosphere with Greece in the context of reducing tension in the Aegean. This reduces pressure on Europe and the European Union, alleviating tension. These are important topics, and we must address all of them simultaneously," he concluded.