Exporting its domestic vehicles developed by Turkish engineers to different geographies, Temsa will promote its fifth electric model, the "LD SB E," at the IAA Hannover transportation fair, the bus manufacturer said in a statement Thursday.

The IAA 2022 in Hannover, one of the world's most important commercial vehicle fairs, will be held on Sept. 19-25, 2022. The fair, in which more than 1,200 companies from 40 different countries will participate, will host the new promotions and electric vehicle solutions of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

At the fair, where Turkish manufacturers will also have a strong presence, Temsa will introduce the LD SB E, which it has prepared for mass production. The promotional event for the bus will be held at the Temsa booth on Sept. 19, the press day of the event. In addition to the LD SB E, Temsa will also showcase the renewed Avenue Electron and HD models in Hannover.

Hannover IAA Transportation, which is held every two years under normal conditions and is considered one of the most important organizations in its field in the world, could not be organized in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Temsa CEO Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, whose views were included in the official statement, said that despite all the challenging conditions that cast a shadow on the world economy, they are resolutely implementing their electrification-oriented global growth strategies.

“Our new electric bus LD SB E, which we will be promoting at IAA Hannover Transportation, is the most concrete indicator of this determination,” he said.

He said that with their “flexible, agile and dynamic business culture built on sustainability and technology, we are among the indispensable players of the electric vehicle mobilization in our country and all over the world.”

“As a brand born and raised in Turkey, this strong vision we put forward in such events is also very important for Temsa and the Turkish industry to demonstrate their passion for value-added production.”

“Our electric vehicles, which are on the roads from Sweden to the U.S., and from Romania to France today, will continue to contribute to a sustainable future by taking their place in much wider geographies with our expanding product range,” Doğancıoğlu stressed.

Temsa, which has been operating in partnership with Sabancı Holding and PPF Group (Skoda Transportation) for the last two years, has prepared four different electric vehicle models for mass production as of today.

Developing Türkiye's first domestic electric bus together with defense giant Aselsan, Temsa also exports the 12-meter Avenue Electron and 9-meter MD9 electriCITY models to different geographies of the world. In addition to these vehicles, Temsa introduced the TS 45E model, which it developed specifically for the U.S. market, in the previous months.

The TS 45E, which carried out test drives for about two years in Silicon Valley, where the world's most important technology companies are located, was presented to the market after successfully completing all the tests.