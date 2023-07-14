Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines ordered 36 additional Airbus A321neo planes, the company said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Thursday.

The delivery of the A321neos is not expected to materialize until the end of 2029, the KAP statement said.

The new aircraft will be powered by CFM engines – a joint venture between General Electric Co., and France’s Safran SE.

Güliz Öztürk, CEO of Pegasus, emphasized on the company's commitment to a young fleet strategy, which prioritizes emission reduction, fuel efficiency and cost savings.

“By incorporating 36 new generation A321neo aircraft, we will simultaneously expand and modernize our fleet in line with our objective of reducing emissions and achieving unit cost savings,” she said.

Having initially placed a substantial order with Airbus in 2012, Pegasus subsequently updated its order in 2017, 2021 and 2022, resulting in a total order size of 150 aircraft units with the announced agreement.