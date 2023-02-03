Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has signed a deal with Air Serbia to provide base maintenance services.

Under the deal, base maintenance of the airlines' Airbus A320ceo aircraft has begun at Turkish Technic's Istanbul Ataturk Airport facilities, the company said in a statement issued Friday.

The A330 aircraft will be serviced at Turkish Technic's facility in the coming months, the statement said.

"We are delighted to strengthen Turkish Technic's partnership with Air Serbia and aim to continue building on our relationship further for the years to come," Turkish Technic CEO Mikail Akbulut said.

Jiri Marek, Air Serbia's CEO, stressed that the flag carrier constantly strives for operational efficiency and better travel experience for its passengers.

"Accordingly, we partnered with Turkish Technic and entrusted them with the maintenance of several aircraft of our Airbus fleet. We strongly believe this contract is the beginning of a great partnership between our companies," he said.

Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhauls, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.