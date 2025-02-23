Türkiye has risen to the second place in the world in mega yacht production, a top official said on Saturday, citing data from Boat International’s 2025 Global Order Book report.

"Our country received 146 orders this year with a total length of 6,410 meters (21,030 feet) and an average length of 43.9 meters. In terms of the number of orders in the sector, we hold a 12.9% share in the world," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a written statement.

Türkiye is one of the four leading countries in the world that consider mega yacht manufacturing among nations like Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K., he said.

Moreover, he added that in recent years, Turkish shipyards have made significant advancements in high technology and design, thus increasing their competitive strength.

"According to the 2025 Global Order Book for Mega Yachts by BOAT International, in terms of the total length of the yachts to be built in our country, we have risen to second place in the world, just behind the leader Italy, with an 8.9% improvement compared to the previous year," he stated.

"Our shipyards have gained great momentum in the sector with their high quality approach," he added.

The total number of mega yachts under production or on order worldwide has reached 1,138, said the minister, citing the data.

"The total length of these yachts is 45,487 meters. In the global mega yacht building sector, we hold a 12.9% share in terms of the number of orders and a 14% share in terms of the total length of the orders,” he noted.