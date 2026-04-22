Türkiye is a net exporter of jet fuel and currently it is not facing supply issues, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after an Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) meeting, Uraloğlu noted that while crude oil prices rose more than 50%, jet fuel prices more than doubled globally.

The minister also addressed regional aviation concerns, confirming that a low-cost Turkish carrier, Pegasus Airlines' aircraft, previously stranded in Iran, returned to Türkiye on Tuesday.

He said authorities expect to bring back a Turkish Airlines aircraft from Iran by Thursday.

He noted that Turkish carriers, including Turkish Airlines and Pegasus, canceled flights to several regional countries due to closed airspaces until the end of May.

Türkiye is currently evaluating requests from Iran for flight permissions while prioritizing the safety of passengers, according to the minister.

Regarding potential increases in highway and bridge tolls, the minister said no additional hikes are on the current agenda as the government monitors market stability.