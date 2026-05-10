Türkiye achieved a record level of revenue last year from the use of its airspace within the scope of air navigation services, according to a report on Sunday.

The revenue stood at approximately TL 33 billion (around $727.7 million in current prices), according to data compiled by the Anadolu Agency (AA) from the 2025 Activity Report of the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI), which operates under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Türkiye collects fees from airspace users for the use of facilities and services, in line with the rules of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), of which it is a member.

Within this framework, Eurocontrol member states prepare a “cost base” for each fiscal year, which includes expenditures related to such services. This cost base consists of personnel costs, other current expenses, depreciation, and capital costs.

Airspace users are charged based on this cost for air navigation services. These costs represent the reimbursement amount for Türkiye's air navigation service expenditures.

Service revenues increased by 53%

Within the scope of navigation services provided by Türkiye, approximately TL 33.05 billion in revenue was generated last year from airspace usage, marking a record. This represents a 53% increase compared to TL 21.59 billion recorded in 2024.

As a result, Türkiye ranked sixth among 42 Eurocontrol member countries in terms of the “national cost base size index” and second in terms of “airspace demand.”

Moreover, Türkiye maintained its position as the country providing the highest number of service units in European airspace during November and December last year and January this year, breaking its own record in monthly system service unit figures.

While the growth rate in observed service units across Eurocontrol members was 5.5% compared to the previous year, this rate reached 9.3% in Türkiye.

Accordingly, the total number of service units in the country reached approximately 21.87 million at the end of last year.

Türkiye achieved this record thanks to rising domestic demand, strong infrastructure, and human resources. The country’s geopolitical position and its role as an air traffic corridor on the East-West axis also contributed to its high level of service unit volume.