Türkiye and Hungary have agreed to dramatically expand bilateral flight rights following long-running aviation negotiations, nearly tripling weekly passenger services between the two countries, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Wednesday.

"With the agreement signed between the two countries, the right for weekly passenger flight frequency, which is currently 35, will increase to 98 in the first stage, and the right for cargo flights will increase from seven to 14 weekly frequencies," Uraloğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The deal was among 16 agreements signed during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Türkiye this week for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Once the ratification process is complete, the new deal that Uraloğly said had been negotiated for 2.5 years will replace the existing 1966 air transport agreement. It also allows for a further gradual increase in capacity in the coming years.

"This agreement is also important because it is the first air transport agreement signed by Türkiye with a European Union member country after a long period," Uraloğlu said.

Uraloğlu said the deal removes frequency restrictions and destination limitations, enabling Turkish Airlines to add more flights to Hungary and allowing Turkish carriers to operate the Ankara-Budapest route for the first time under expanded rights.

The deal also establishes the legal basis for not only Hungarian carriers but also airlines from other EU member states to operate flights to Türkiye, provided they meet the required conditions, he noted.

"With the agreement entering into force, the increase in passenger and cargo capacity will broaden trade volumes and support the growth of the tourism potential on both sides," Uraloğlu said.

"Enhanced connectivity between Türkiye and Hungary will accelerate cultural and economic interaction."