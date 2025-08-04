Türkiye could soon ban portable chargers, commonly known as power banks, on flights over safety concerns, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu signaled on Monday.

Uraloğlu's remarks came a week after Asiana Airlines' Istanbul-Seoul flight was forced to turn back while flying over Kazakhstan after a passenger dropped a power bank between the seats, where it became stuck and could not be retrieved.

"This incident once again underscores the critical importance of flight safety," Uraloğlu said in a written statement.

Lithium batteries in devices such as laptops, mobile phones, electronic cigarettes and power banks can produce smoke, fire or extreme heat when manufacturing faults or damage cause them to short-circuit.

Uraloğlu warned that power banks pose a fire risk when crushed, struck, or compressed, emphasizing the need for all electronic devices onboard to comply with international aviation safety standards.

"The proper handling of electronic devices on aircraft is essential for ensuring flight safety," he said. "It is crucial to strictly follow international rules regarding portable electronics."

Recalling an incident in South Korea, where a power bank was cited as a cause of a fire that engulfed a plane in January before destroying it, Uraloğlu said the Turkish authorities were acting to prevent similar risks.

"To mitigate the chances of such incidents occurring in our country, we have advised our airlines, through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to consider banning the use of portable chargers during flights," he said.

Aviation has long recognized lithium batteries as a safety concern, and rules are periodically tightened in response to accidents.

From this March, South Korea has changed rules on carrying batteries onboard flights, including keeping power banks and e-cigarettes with passengers and not in overhead bins, and not charging devices on board.

Last year, three incidents every two weeks of overheating lithium batteries on planes were recorded globally by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), compared to just under one a week in 2018.