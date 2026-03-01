Türkiye’s General Directorate of Maritime Affairs said on Sunday that the security level for Turkish-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz has been raised to "Level 3" following reports of radio broadcasts indicating that Iran had banned ship passages through the channel.

"It is important to follow navigation announcements in the region and, if necessary, contact the Main Search and Rescue Coordination Center (AAKKM)," the directorate said in a statement on social media platform X.

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in the attacks.