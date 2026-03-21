Türkiye is closely tracking 14 Turkish-owned vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Saturday, as authorities coordinate to secure their safe passage amid regional conflicts.

Speaking during a visit to the Trabzon Journalists Association, Uraloğlu noted that although the ships are not flagged under Türkiye, their ownership makes them strategically important. “We are actively monitoring what can be done to ensure these vessels are brought out safely,” he said, adding that one Turkish-owned ship successfully crossed the strait in recent days.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel along the Iranian coast, has stopped the passage of 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas since the U.S. and Israel began airstrikes on Iran on Feb. ⁠28.

On March 13, Uraloğlu said a Turkish-owned ship was also able to cross the strait with Iran's permission.

Uraloğlu also addressed airspace closures over southern Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon, noting their impact on civil aviation. “We conducted a serious operation with our Foreign Ministry not only to bring our citizens home but also to assist other foreign nationals reaching their countries,” he said.

He said Türkiye continues to follow the situation closely and expressed hope that regional tensions will ease soon. “Wars in our neighboring countries inevitably affect us. We remain committed to ensuring safe and uninterrupted maritime and air transit for Turkish citizens and assets,” he added.