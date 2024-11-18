Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Türkiye supports the Development Road Project, which seeks to connect the country with its neighbor Iraq through railways, ports, railways and cities.

During a meeting with Iraqi officials in Baghdad, Bolat discussed Türkiye-Iraq bilateral trade relations, the ongoing work on the Development Road Project, and commercial transportation, according to his comments on the X platform.

"The Great Development Road is not just a highway or a rail transit project, but a project of development, modernization and vision for Iraq," he said.

Stating that the road is expected to be completed by 2030, he said: "As the Turkish government and Turkish consultants and contractors, we are ready to take part in this project.

"Another significance of this project is that big vision cities, logistics centers, storage centers, and industrial centers will be established inside Iraq," he said.

"We are ready to take part and contribute with our experienced industrialists, experienced contractors and experienced consultants," the minister added.

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) road and rail project aims to turn Iraq into a transit hub, connecting Asia and Europe with a link between the country's Grand Faw Port in the oil-rich south and Türkiye in the north.