Türkiye aims to strengthen its transportation and communications infrastructure and become an international corridor for Asian, European, North African, Middle Eastern, Caucasian and Northern Black Sea countries, said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu on Thursday.

In a video message broadcast at the “Century of Türkiye Summit” at the Turkuvaz Media Center in Istanbul, Karaismailoğlu said sovereignty depends on economic independence, and that deep-rooted economic reforms and legal infrastructure have enabled Türkiye to overcome economic challenges.

“Investments in infrastructure are – without a doubt — crucial for the creation and sustainability of an independent economy,” the minister said, adding that Türkiye spent around TL 1.7 trillion ($9.2 billion) for communications and transportation infrastructure through major projects like the Eurasia Tunnel, bridges and airports throughout the country.

Türkiye has carried out multibillion Dollar projects over the last two decades, and its nationwide highway and divided roads expanded to 3,633 kilometers and 28,647 kilometers, respectively.

The country's railway network has been expanded to more than 13,000 kilometers, and is aimed to be gradually boosted to 28,590 kilometers by 2053.