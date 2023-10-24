Masking manipulation: Israel, Western media's brutal '40 babies' alibi

The Western media, resorting to the false claim that "Hamas beheaded 40 babies" to allegedly justify Israel's Gaza massacres, has turned a blind eye to the 1,756 children killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. On Oct. 10 at 3:19 p.m., the pro-Israeli government channel, i24News, propagated the falsehood that "40 Israeli babies were killed by Hamas, their heads severed."
The spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister, speaking on CNN, initially claimed that after the weekend attack by Hamas on a kibbutz, there were "beheaded" babies and young children in Kfar Aza in southern Israel.
Later, an official updated the statement, saying that Israel could not confirm the specific claim of babies' heads being severed in Hamas' attack and contradicted the earlier press release.
The international media began featuring the false news in their headlines without questioning its accuracy. On Oct. 10, The Times published a news story on its website with the headline "Babies' throats were slit: How did the Kfar Aza kibbutz massacre unfold?" Anshel Pfeffer reported that even the toughest Israeli officers struggled to comprehend what they witnessed in the aftermath left by Hamas's destruction.