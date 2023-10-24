Daily Sabah logo

Masking manipulation: Israel, Western media's brutal '40 babies' alibi

by Daily Sabah Oct 24, 2023 9:50 am +03 +03:00

The Western media, resorting to the false claim that "Hamas beheaded 40 babies" to allegedly justify Israel's Gaza massacres, has turned a blind eye to the 1,756 children killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. On Oct. 10 at 3:19 p.m., the pro-Israeli government channel, i24News, propagated the falsehood that "40 Israeli babies were killed by Hamas, their heads severed."

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the news on its official Twitter account on Oct. 16.

The spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister, speaking on CNN, initially claimed that after the weekend attack by Hamas on a kibbutz, there were "beheaded" babies and young children in Kfar Aza in southern Israel.

Later, an official updated the statement, saying that Israel could not confirm the specific claim of babies' heads being severed in Hamas' attack and contradicted the earlier press release.

On Oct. 12, when the falsehood of the "40 babies killed" news emerged, CNN reporter Sara Sidner apologized.

The international media began featuring the false news in their headlines without questioning its accuracy. On Oct. 10, The Times published a news story on its website with the headline "Babies' throats were slit: How did the Kfar Aza kibbutz massacre unfold?" Anshel Pfeffer reported that even the toughest Israeli officers struggled to comprehend what they witnessed in the aftermath left by Hamas's destruction.

The Guardian dismissed its 42-year-old cartoonist for depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfavorably in his drawing.

World-renowned footballer Karim Benzema faced backlash for supporting Palestine; there were calls for revoking his French citizenship.

The Telegraph, on Oct. 10, published a false news story on its website with the headline "Hamas slaughtered babies and children in the Kfar Aza kibbutz massacre."

Metro newspaper ran a headline stating "40 babies killed by Hamas."

The Telegraph, on the afternoon of Oct. 10, posted an unverified news story on its website with the headline "Hamas slaughtered babies and children in the Kfar Aza kibbutz massacre."

