A new domestically developed electric bus is due to hit the roads in Türkiye’s Samsun province, the latest in the efforts to curb carbon emissions and achieve savings.

Manufactured jointly by prominent electronics company Aselsan and TEMSAN, an electromechanical firm affiliated with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the vehicles will transport their first passengers during a major upcoming event in the northern city.

Charged in as little as 15 minutes, the buses will run on lithium batteries with Türkiye’s first domestic ultra-charging system.

They will be responsible for the transportation of visitors on the sidelines of Teknofest, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology event, set to be held in Samsun from Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.

The Black Sea province is known for its congested traffic. Samsun Municipality Mayor Mustafa Demir says the city is among provinces where public transport proves to be crucial.

“Although we built the rail system, we could not provide the necessary comfort in the city, especially in public transportation. The rail system currently operates on a single line. So our trams are running at full capacity. We cannot increase the number of trams,” Demir said.

“We are thus putting forth electric buses in accordance with the transportation master plan we prepared.”

Some 10 buses have arrived in Samsun so far, with five more due to arrive in the coming five days, Demir said.

“For the first time in Turkey, electric buses that run on lithium batteries with a domestic ultra-charging system will be used in Samsun. The test drives have been completed, and we are commissioning them together with Teknofest,” the mayor added.

The vehicle can travel 80 kilometers (50 miles) with a 15-minute charge.

“We could have had it going 300-400 kilometers by changing the battery system, but when we made a cost calculation, we decided that these buses are the most optimal,” said Demir.