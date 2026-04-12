The airport in Türkiye's top tourism destination, Antalya, served more than 3 million individuals in the first quarter of the year, a top official announced on Sunday.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the number of passengers served at Antalya Airport increased by 5% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, reaching nearly 3.14 million.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu provided information about the new terminal buildings of Antalya Airport, which were inaugurated on April 12 last year with the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He noted that the new terminal buildings and complementary facilities at Antalya Airport represent an important milestone for the development of the civil aviation sector.

"As part of the expansion project, we have increased Antalya Airport’s annual passenger capacity from 35 million to 82 million. With its new capacity, Antalya Airport has become the second airport after Istanbul Airport, which has a capacity of 90 million passengers," Uraloğlu said.

Uraloğlu also recalled that Antalya Airport served 2.98 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025.

Pointing to the continuous rise in passenger numbers, he stated: "In the first quarter of 2026, the number of passengers served at our airport increased by 5% compared to the same period last year, reaching 3,138,499."