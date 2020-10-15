15 wild animals found in Turkey

Turkey’s national animal is the second-most important carnivore in the country, after the Eurasian brown bear. However, due to excessive hunting, the gray wolf’s population has dwindled over the years. In the wild, the animal can live up to eight years while in captivity, they can live up to 15 years.
Multiple species of dolphins can be seen in the seas surrounding Turkey, and there are even opportunities to swim with them in some touristic places. Due to the pandemic, the dolphins even reconquered the waters of Turkey’s most populated city, Istanbul.
Read more about it here.
Known in Turkish as Alageyik, this deer is seeing a rebound in numbers in Turkey thanks to conservation efforts.
Over the last five decades, the number of the native deer in southern Turkey’s Antalya province rose from seven to about 500.
Read more about it here.
The black vulture is one of the biggest scavenger birds in Turkey. The animals can be currently found in two sanctuaries, the Soğuksu National Park in Kızılcahamam and Mount Türkmen in Eskişehir.
Read about them and the “Vulture Restaurant” here.
Known as kelaynak in Turkish, this ibis is migratory and critically endangered globally. The numbers in Turkey have almost multiplied by six in the past 16 years, thanks to recent conservation efforts.
Read more about them here.
This critically endangered sea creature can be found along the coasts of the Aegean, Marmara and Mediterranean seas.
Read more about them here.
The mountain gazelle is a threatened species native to the Middle East. This species of gazelle is recognizable by its slender-built, long necks and legs. Its natural habitat is mountainous and hilly terrain with light forests, fields or desert plateaus.
Read more about it here.
The mouflon is a species of wild sheep found in Anatolia. Breeding solely in Turkey, the sheep are called gazelles, or "ceren," by locals due to their large, beautiful eyes.
Read more about it here.
The world’s one and only migratory brown bear species can be found in scarcely populated areas throughout northern and eastern Turkey. They are particularly prevalent in the eastern province of Kars, in Sarıkamış district. The bears also have a sanctuary in Uludağ National Park, where many rescued and rehabilitated brown bears live. Fifteen of Turkey's 33 national parks are home to free-roaming bears.
Read more about it here.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.