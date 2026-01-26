Türkiye's low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the company and aviation body announced on Sunday.

"We’re proud to join IATA’s airline membership and look forward to contributing to a safer, more connected and sustainable global aviation community," AJet said in a post on social media platform X, reposting IATA's post.

"Congrats to AJet on joining IATA's airline membership!" IATA said.

"AJet, with its base at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen airport, serves over 40 domestic and 60 international destinations in more than 34 countries across Europe and Western Asia with a fleet of 80 planes," it added.

Ahmet Bolat, chairperson of the board of Turkish Airlines and AJet, announced in December that the carrier had obtained the IOSA certification and that the membership process with the IATA had officially begun.

IATA is the leading association for the world’s airlines, representing some 360 airlines and comprising over 80% of global air traffic.