Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch direct flights between Istanbul and Moscow later this week, according to an announcement Monday.

Daily round flights en route between the Turkish metropolis and the Russian capital will commence as of Jan. 23, it said.

The flights will take place between Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, located on the city's Asian side, and Vnukovo Airport, southwest of Moscow, with prices starting from $99 (TL 3,527), according to a statement from the carrier.

AJet has added 12 new international destinations to its flight network since its first flight on March 31, 2024. The company succeeded AnadoluJet, the brand that formerly operated most of its flights on domestic routes.

Turkish Airlines spun off its low-cost sub-brand, AnadoluJet, as part of a broader repositioning and established a new company in a move to boost competitiveness and allow the airline to grow faster in the low-cost aviation arena.

Earlier this month, the company also launched its inaugural flight to Algeria to expand to North Africa. In the fall of 2024, it also began flying from Istanbul to Tuzla in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Amid the drive for expansion, AJet has been working to expand its network and fleet.

"We're in talks with lessors to provide 36 jets next year, with Airbus aircraft mainly in focus. We are looking to leasing and purchasing options," AJet CEO Kerem Sarp told Reuters last month.

Sarp also revealed late last year that AJet is working to meet high demand from Europe, with new destinations planned. There is especially strong interest in Spain, a market AJet has yet to serve, and additional flights are being planned from Germany and Italy to Türkiye for the summer season, he said in an interview.