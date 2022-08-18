Turkish land vehicles manufacturer Otokar has delivered a public transportation vehicle to Tunisia, its 400th such vehicle delivery, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The Maghreb country is among the customers that bought public transportation buses from Otokar as it exports vehicles to over 50 countries around the world, from Spain, Germany, France and Belgium to Italy.

The latest delivery to arrive in Tunis – where the Turkish company is the top choice of bus and tourism operators in intercity transportation and tourism services – is a “Sultan” vehicle, known as Navigo abroad.

With the delivery, Otokar's 400th vehicle in Tunisia is beginning to serve in public transportation.

A ceremony was also held in Tunisia’s Kartaca for the sale of the bus carried out by Otokar’s distributor in the country, Sotradies.

The ceremony was attended by Otokar Commercial Vehicles International Sales and Marketing Director Hakan Bubik, Group Manager Onur Öner and Sotradies Group Chairperson Khelil Chaibi as well as Tunisian private and public transport companies and officials from the Ministry of Transport and Economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Otokar’s Bubik stated that they are happy that Otokar buses that have been developed in line with user needs and expectations, noting that they are preferred in public transportation, tourism and services all over the world.

“Various models were produced for different needs in Tunisia for many years. We provide service with our vehicles with special features,” he said.

Bubik added that they are proud that the company’s 400th vehicle is on the streets of Tunisia today.

After his speech, Bubik presented a plaque to the Sotradies officials to commemorate the 400th delivery.