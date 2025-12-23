Pegasus Airlines and Chelsea FC on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership that will see the Turkish low-cost carrier become the Premier League club's official airline partner.

Pegasus will carry both women's and men's teams of the Club World Cup winners and the last UEFA Conference League champions, according to a statement.

"This partnership will harness the strength of Chelsea FC's global footprint and worldwide fanbase to showcase Pegasus Airlines as it continues its expansion," it noted. "Together, the two organizations will collaborate across key international markets, delivering innovative campaigns and experiences for supporters and customers around the world."

Oliver Boden, partnership sales director at Chelsea, said Pegasus Airlines' progress in recent years "speaks for itself, their vision to transform the aviation industry and unlock the possibility of travel to so many is inspiring."

"The expansion of their fleet underlines the scale of their aspirations. We are proud to partner with Pegasus at this exciting time, to support them in the next stage of their journey and build a unique partnership together," Boden said.

A mockup of a Pegasus Airlines aircraft is seen at Chelsea FC's stadium Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, Dec. 23, 2025. (Courtesy of Pegasus Airlines)

Onur Dedeköylü, Pegasus Airlines chief commercial officer, said: "We are proud to partner with Chelsea FC, one of the most recognised and followed teams in the world of sport, with a truly global fanbase that mirrors our own international reach.

Dedeköylü said the United Kingdom is an important market for the carrier, with services to five destinations and further growth planned.

"This partnership brings together two brands driven by ambition, energy and connection, and we look forward to working with Chelsea FC to create special campaigns and meaningful experiences for supporters and travellers alike," he noted.

Pegasus Airlines was established in 1990 and operates 158 international routes to 55 countries. It also flies to 38 destinations within Türkiye, its website says.

Pegasus has a fleet of 127 aircraft and operates out of its primary hub at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on the Asian side of the city.

In late 2024, it announced an order for 200 new aircraft from Boeing.

Earlier this month, Pegasus announced a 154-million-euro ($180 million) deal to buy the biggest Czech airline, Smartwings, along with its owner, Czech Airlines (CSA), in a bid to strengthen its presence in Europe and expand globally.