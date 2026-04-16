Türkiye's role as a regional logistics power is evident as it sits at the intersection point of many transportation corridors, the chair of a leading transport association said Thursday, also suggesting that Saudi Arabia's recent transit visa decision for Turkish truck drivers supports this role.

"Think about it, on one hand, we have the Development Road Project through Iraq; on the other hand, the Middle Corridor, and when these are connected to the European Union, the importance of all this becomes even clearer," said International Transporters' Association (UND) Executive Board Chairperson Alper Özel.

Özel conveyed a belief that the country will be the indispensable logistics hub, offering reliable supply chains despite regional uncertainties.

Expressing that the Turkish transport sector "keeps the Caucasus, Black Sea, and Gulf regions afloat," he pledged "it will continue to do so," as he evaluated growing uncertainties in trade, supply chains and energy price fluctuations.

He also recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statement that there "can be no corridor without Türkiye," which he said reflects the reality that regional supply chains must utilize Turkish transporters.

He noted that recent corridor agreements between India and the EU cannot effectively bypass Türkiye.

"In this region, you have to pass through Türkiye. You have to use the supply chain to use Turkish transporters and logistics companies. This provides a tremendous advantage for Türkiye," Özel told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Also suggesting that fuel price fluctuations caused by conflicts create apprehension, Özel went on to say that Turkish transporters remain a trusted choice.

"Looking at the policies implemented in the region, there is a degree of uncertainty. Of course, no business likes uncertainty. We are striving to minimize this uncertainty," he said.

"One of the biggest effects of the war is currently on fuel prices. We see this. We are experiencing constant fluctuations, ... There is a general sense of unease due to the uncertainty. But we hope to see an end to this as soon as possible," he added.

The logistics crisis, related to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which trapped hundreds of cargo ships and tankers in the Gulf region, highlighted alternative routes.

Türkiye, thanks to its strategic location as a bridge between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, is able to link both logistics and energy corridors without interruption.

Saudi Arabia's visa move

This established logistical strength is further supported by Saudi Arabia's recent decision to grant transit visas to Turkish truck drivers, Özel also said.

He suggested that opening the highway to the Gulf region with this visa convenience will enable Turkish export products to reach their destinations much faster.

A truck loaded in Türkiye comfortably unloads its cargo in Saudi Arabia just seven or eight days later, offering an advantageous timeframe that maritime transport cannot match, he argued.

He expressed confidence that the sector will soon return to pre-war figures, recalling that Türkiye previously conducted 100,000 bilateral transports to Syria and 50,000 Turkish trucks transited to Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia's visa systems had changed due to the civil war in Syria. Therefore, it takes some time to re-establish and revive this system on their side. Currently, online applications are being made, and we are hearing that visas are starting to be approved. This will increase even more," Özel noted.

He also mentioned that the transit visa system is expected to cover all types of export products, from food to construction materials.

"Opening a land route to the Gulf region with this visa facilitation will enable Turkish export products to access it faster and easier. This will bring a great advantage to Türkiye in terms of transportation corridors. The sector is ready for this," he expressed.

"We want it to be implemented as soon as possible. After that, as Türkiye, we will have established a serious supply chain between the Gulf countries and the European region," he said.