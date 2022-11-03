About 10 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have left Ukraine since a U.N. and Türkiye-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by Russia's invasion, the U.N. chief said on Thursday, as he pushed Moscow and Kyiv to extend the pact that is vital to "reducing the risk of hunger" worldwide.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative is making a difference," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters. "As of today, 10 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor. It has taken just three months to reach this milestone."

"I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas. First, renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. Second, removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," Gutteres said.

The deal could expire on Nov. 19 if Russia or Ukraine object to its extension. Russia suspended participation for several days this week after accusing Ukraine of using the pact as cover to target Russian ships in Crimea. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the attack.

Russia restarted its cooperation on Wednesday, but President Vladimir Putin said he reserved Moscow's right to withdraw again. If Russia did so, however, Putin said it would not impede shipments of grain from Ukraine to Türkiye.

"Over the past few days, I believe the world has come to understand and appreciate the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Guterres said. "For stemming the food crisis. For easing prices and pressures on people around the world. For reducing the risks of hunger, poverty and instability."

The 120-day grain deal was signed between Moscow, Kyiv, the U.N., and Türkiye on July 22 in an effort to combat the global food crisis sparked by the war, which had stalled all agricultural exports from one of the world's breadbaskets.

The deal also aims to facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Guterres said on Thursday that concerted efforts were needed to urgently address the global fertilizer market crunch, urging the full use of Russian export capacity essential for that purpose.

"High fertilizer prices are already affecting farmers around the world. We cannot allow global fertilizer accessibility problems to morph into a global food shortage," he said.