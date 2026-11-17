U.S. carrier United Airlines said on Monday that a technology issue, which delayed flight departures for about ⁠an hour, has been resolved, just days after a nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruption to airlines across the country.

The disruption, which ended around 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. GMT), highlighted how computer failures ​can ground flights even when aircraft and crews are ready to ​depart.

There was ⁠no indication that United's outage was connected to Friday's U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shutdown, which caused the longest nationwide ground stop of departing flights since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

"This is not an FAA system-wide problem," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview on Monday on Fox News' "Hannity" show. "I don't know what the root cause of United is," he added.

United said a technology issue that delayed flight departures had been resolved, adding that flights already airborne and those operated by United Express had been unaffected throughout.

"There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue," the airline said.

An internal memo from United's pilots union, seen by Reuters, said a ⁠companywide web-based outage had affected multiple applications used by pilots, including crew communications.

The memo said United had been unable to provide final aircraft weights for departing flights and advised pilots to follow airport station guidance on whether to leave their gates. Such information is essential for pilots to complete pre-departure calculations.

In a subsequent memo, the union said United's systems were coming back online and directed pilots to check updated company communications.

Airlines have experienced similar disruptions before. In August 2025, United temporarily grounded flights after a problem with its Unimatic system, which supplies flight information to systems used to calculate ⁠aircraft weight and balance. It was not immediately clear whether Monday's outage involved United's Unimatic system.

Alaska Airlines also briefly halted departures nationwide in April 2024 after a problem with its weight-and-balance system.

Flight disruptions

As of 6:50 p.m. ET (11:50 p.m. GMT), United ​had delayed 645 flights, or 20% of its schedule, and canceled 25 on Monday, according to flight-tracking website ​FlightAware.

It was unclear how many of those disruptions were caused by Monday's technology issue, as airlines were still recovering from Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop.

United shares went down 2.5% ⁠in after-hours ‌trading.

Some passengers ‌reported on social media that their aircraft had returned to the gate ⁠after reaching the runway.

The outage came as U.S. air ‌travel was largely returning to normal following Friday's nationwide ground stop, which lasted nearly five hours after a failure in ​the FAA's telecommunications network.

More than 18,100 flights ⁠scheduled to depart U.S. airports between Friday and Sunday were canceled or ⁠had not taken off within three hours of their scheduled departure times, according to aviation analytics firm ⁠Cirium. Not all were ​necessarily affected by the FAA outage.