AssisTT, the call center firm of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom, was awarded the “Great Place to Work 2020” certificate, a statement by the awarding institute’s Turkey branch announced in a statement.

The firm, which included providing for its employees' happiness in its 2020 strategic plan, was awarded the certificate after an employee confidence index study in which 6,700 employees participated.

Within the scope of the research conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute Turkey, the employees evaluated the company with regard to several topics such as its efforts in teamwork, and creating a respectful and fair environment.

AssisTT has been carrying out various human resources projects for both the applicants and employees of the firm, along with innovative projects in the call center business.

The company's chairman, Haktan Saran, said that they have determined three basic strategies for the year 2020, one of the most important of which was their employees’ commitment to the company and happiness in the workplace.

“Our most important value is the human, and we are continuing to invest in humans. We are achieving our success as a team, all together. AssisTT has exclusively focused on the employees’ experience in the last year and with a participatory management way of thinking, we have connected with each and every employee,” AssisTT Deputy General Manager, Human Resources and Administrative Affairs, Ömer Faruk Tüfekçi said, adding that the certificate is also an indicator of their employees’ confidence in the company.

AssisTT currently employs over 13,000 people in 22 provinces across Turkey.

The Great Place to Work Institute, which operates on a global scale, has been carrying out analysis and research with nearly 7,000 companies and over 16 million employees every year. The research by the institute is the largest-scale research worldwide in terms of corporate culture.