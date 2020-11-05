Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Death, destruction as Eta batters Central America

Nov 05, 2020 10:31 am +03 +03:00

Tropical Storm Eta pushed into Honduras on Wednesday after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall the day before as a Category Four hurricane.

People rest in a makeshift shelter after Eta made landfall, in Wawa, Nicaragua, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

(AP Photo)

At least four people – two in Nicaragua and two in Honduras – were killed as Eta dumped heavy rain that unleashed widespread flooding and landslides, officials said.

A man walks through a flooded road in Okonwas, Nicaragua, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Two men walk around the perimeters of a home surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Eta in Wawa, Nicaragua, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

(AP Photo)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Eta had weakened to a tropical depression, but continued to warn of "life-threatening flash flooding" over portions of Central America.

A resident rides his bicycle past a flooded field, in Progreso Yoro, Honduras, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A general view shows a flooded street as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People who were evacuated from their homes are pictured at a sports center being used as a shelter as Hurricane Eta approaches in Tela, Honduras Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks in knee-deep floodwaters carrying belongings in San Manuel, Honduras, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A television crew prepares to report on Hurricane Eta under heavy rain, in Tela, Honduras, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

One person of the television crew talks on the phone while preparing to report on Hurricane Eta under heavy rain, in Tela, Honduras, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl who was evacuated along her family from their home is pictured at a sports center being used as a shelter as Hurricane Eta approaches in Tela, Honduras, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A resident checks a flooded street as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

This GeoColor satellite image taken on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 and provided by the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean Sea reaching the north coast of Nicaragua.

(AP Photo)

