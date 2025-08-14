Türk Telekom reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results for 2025, driven by robust growth in its fixed broadband and mobile operations, and said it is ready for Türkiye’s upcoming 5G auction.

The company posted consolidated revenue of TL 50.4 billion ($1.24 billion) in April-June, up 13.2% from a year earlier. First-half revenue rose to TL 98.8 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 23% year-on-year to TL 21.3 billion, with a margin of 42.2%. Net profit increased 14.2% to TL 4.9 billion in the quarter, bringing first-half profit to TL 10.3 billion, up 28.7%.

Investment spending accelerated to TL 13.3 billion in the quarter and TL 21.8 billion in the first half, lifting the company’s total investment in Türkiye since 2005 to $22 billion.

“We are very satisfied with our performance in the second quarter,” CEO Ümit Önal said. “With our strong fiber infrastructure and mobile growth, we are ready for 5G and beyond.”

Mobile surge sets record

Türk Telekom added 678,000 net mobile subscribers in the quarter, its highest quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2022, lifting its total to 28.5 million. Postpaid subscribers rose by a record 810,000, and over the past year, the company added more than 2.5 million postpaid customers.

The company’s total subscriber base reached 54.2 million at the end of June. Fixed broadband subscribers climbed to 15.5 million. Türk Telekom extended its fiber network to 496,000 kilometers (308,200 miles), covering 33.5 million households across all 81 provinces.

TRNC project marks regional expansion

Önal highlighted the company’s role in leading regional digitalization, pointing to a new fiber transformation project in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) under a bilateral protocol with Türkiye’s government. The project will see Türk Telekom build a nationwide fiber infrastructure and provide high-speed retail broadband services in the territory.

Currently the only operator providing international internet access to the TRNC via two submarine fiber cables from Türkiye, Türk Telekom views the initiative as its first overseas expansion as both an infrastructure builder and retail fixed internet provider.

Franchise renewal talks near completion

Önal said the company is close to renewing its fixed-line concession agreement, which would be valid for around 25 years. “This will enable us to draw a clear strategic road map to strengthen Türkiye’s digital transformation,” he said.

He added that Türk Telekom is preparing for the upcoming 5G era, with 54% of its LTE mobile base stations already connected by fiber. “We are on the threshold of an exciting new period for our sector,” Önal said. “Our strong infrastructure, pioneering projects and accumulated know-how position us well for the 5G rollout and the opportunities that will follow.”