Turkey’s supermarket chain Migros said Monday it will hire 1,000 people in the next two weeks for its online delivery services to meet the increased demand for online orders during the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

According to an announcement by the Turkish retail giant’s HR department, the new hires will be responsible for the collection and preparation of online orders at the company’s warehouses and chain stores.

The firm said many businesses had to close as well as universities, putting many people out of work. “We are looking for people in need of a job to take part in this important task.”

The retail chain added that the recruitment process will take place online.

The company started to offer a free online delivery option for people over the age of 60 after the outbreak.

With outbreak-related business shutdowns and layoffs expected to surge in Turkey and other parts of the world, supermarket chains, which are deemed “essential businesses,” struggled to keep store shelves stocked and fulfill online orders amid panic-buying by shoppers spooked by the outbreak. Due to the rapidly increasing demand, retailers now are looking to hire thousands in stores and warehouses.

Walmart, the U.S’ largest retailer, said last week that it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up.

The company said that it is reaching out to industry groups in the restaurant and hospitality industry, both of which are getting slammed by lockdowns and travel bans.

Amazon.com Inc. and Target Corp. have also boosted pay and gone on a hiring spree to manage a surge in orders while many clothing and mall-based retailers have been forced to shut stores.

Amazon hiked entry wages to $17 from $15 and announced plans to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. On Saturday, it said it would raise overtime pay for associates working in its U.S. warehouses.

Target said last week it would raise its minimum wage by $2 an hour for store and distribution center workers through May 2.