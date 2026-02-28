Türkiye’s national carrier Turkish Airlines said Saturday it had suspended flights to several Middle Eastern destinations through March 2, while low-cost operator AJet announced similar cancellations, as multiple countries closed their airspace following the joint United States–Israel strikes on Iran.

The airline also canceled flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman scheduled for Feb. 28, 2026, the company's senior vice president for communications, Yahya Üstün, said on social media platform X.

Üstün said airspace developments are being monitored in real time and additional cancellations may occur.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on the airline's official website.

Meanwhile, Turkish low-cost air carrier Ajet also announced on Saturday that the airline canceled flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon until March 2, and flights to the United Arab Emirates for Feb. 28, due to the closure of some Middle Eastern countries' airspace.

AJet Press Advisor Mehmet Yesilkaya noted that the situation in the region is being closely monitored and that additional cancellations are possible.

The cancellations come amid widespread aviation restrictions following the Israel-U.S. joint attack on Iran.

The UAE temporarily closed its airspace to aircraft and passengers, Qatar suspended air traffic and Kuwait canceled all flights to Iran until further notice.

Syria also temporarily suspended flights through southern air corridors, while Iraq closed its airspace after clearing all aircraft.