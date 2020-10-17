Turkish billionaire Rahmi Koç has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports said Saturday.
Koç, 90, is the honorary chairman of Turkey's largest conglomerate Koç Holding.
He was hospitalized two days ago and is currently undergoing treatment under standard COVID-19 protocol. His condition is reportedly good.
Koç has run the holding for 19 years before handing the chairmanship to his eldest son Mustafa Koç in 2003. Mustafa suffered a fatal heart attack in 2016, at age 56, and Rahmi's other son, Ömer, took over the leadership.
Forbes magazine estimates Rahmi Koç's net worth to be around $1.4 billion.
