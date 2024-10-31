The Turkish construction company 77 Inşaat has signed a commercial agreement worth $163 million (TL 5.59 billion) with Afghanistan’s interim government to establish a cement production facility in the Yetim Tak region of Jawzjan province. The agreement, aimed at bolstering Afghanistan's infrastructure, was signed on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by numerous Afghan and Turkish officials.

Under the agreement, the cement plant is expected to reach a daily production capacity of 3,000 tons within three years. The plant construction represents a major investment in Afghanistan’s construction sector, with the potential for substantial job creation and economic growth in the region.

According to company sources, the project involves a phased financial commitment. An estimated $4,075,512 will be allocated for exploration, $27,403,325 for extraction and $126,576,000 for processing. The exploration phase alone is expected to provide both direct and indirect employment for 50 individuals, while the extraction phase is projected to employ 1,200 workers.

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul shared its endorsement of the project, stating that the cement production facility project "is a continuing source of pride for our firms in Afghanistan."