Turkish Health Ministry subsidiary International Health Services Inc. (USHAŞ) on Friday signed a cooperation protocol in the field of health tourism with Georgia’s Health, Labor and Social Services Ministry.

The protocol ceremony, which was held at USHAŞ’s headquarters in the capital Ankara, was attended by USHAŞ board of directors Chairperson Salih Kenan Şahin, USHAŞ General Manager Mehmet Ali Kılıçkaya and Georgia's Ambassador to Ankara George Janjgava. Meanwhile, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Health, Labor and Social Affairs Giorgi Tsotskolauri attended the ceremony via a videoconference call due to precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his speech at the opening of the ceremony, Şahin said that the COVID-19 pandemic once again showed that there are no limits in the health industry.

“We are proud to share our experiences with countries of the world, especially to cooperate with brotherly countries such as Georgia,” he said.

Tsotskolauri, also commenting on the signed protocol, said that they believe it will contribute to further strengthening of cooperation with Turkey, which has a long history.

The protocol between USHAŞ and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs of Georgia aims to encourage mediation activities in health tourism.

It is considered an important step in terms of health tourism between the two countries.