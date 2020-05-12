The Turkish lira surged back under the TL 7-per-dollar threshold on Tuesday as the country gradually started to ease restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 6.97 at its lowest on Tuesday and was trading between 6.98 and 6.99 after slumping to a record low last week.
The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also dropped to 7.57 from 7.66, and one British pound traded for 8.63 Turkish liras, compared to 8.7570 at the previous close.
Meanwhile, Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 started the day at 97,951.42 points on Tuesday, up by 0.16%, or 159.19 points.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 0.05% to close the day at 97,792.23 points with a daily trading volume of TL 10.3 billion ($1.5 billion).
