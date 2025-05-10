Turkcell, Türkiye’s top mobile phone operator and largest data center operator, has made a strong start to 2025, according to its first quarter results announced Saturday.

The operator is boating a net profit of TL 3.1 billion ($79 million) in the first three months of the year, maintaining a strong operational performance streak.

Turkcell’s consolidated income jumped by 12.7% year on year to hit TL 48 billion while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached TL 21 billion with a 19% increase, marking the highest quarter result of the past decade and a 2.3%-point increase in annual margin.

The company also recorded a growth rate of 47.5% in the Data Center and Cloud field, and 31.5% in the TechFin segment.

Net financing expenses were TL 1.3 billion with a 61.7% decline despite fluctuations in the foreign currency rates.

The brand’s mobile application offering personalized infrastructure and user-friendly design, has also reached 26.7 million active users and 543 million visits. Turkcell Superonline, which includes the operator’s digital channels, has seen a 23% year on year increase in users, as well.

According to Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç, the strong quarterly results have reinforced the company’s belief about hitting all 2025 targets.

“This strong performance reflects the resilience of our diversified business model and our ability to execute on our strategy,” he said, assuring Turkcell would continue investing in opportunities in line with its goals of sustainable growth and creating value for all stakeholders.

Koç touted Turkcell’s continued leadership in the mobile phone market, reporting a net growth of 153,000 more contract subscribers in the first quarter. The share of postpaid subscribers in the total of mobile subscribes rose 4% points, reaching 76%, which is the highest rate the company has recorded since 2000.

We have gained 1.6 million postpaid mobile subscribers in the past 12 months,” Koç said, noting a 15.9% annual climb in mobile average revenue per user (ARPU).

Turkcell has also signed on in total 30,000 new clients for fixed fiber internet services and expanded its fiber internet network to include 43,000 new households.

A total of six million households have access to Turkcell’s fiber internet service as of March 2025, according to Koç.

“We closely keep up to date with new technologies to develop user experience and provide innovation in the fastest, most efficient way to our clients,” he said.

Koç lauded Turkcell as the Türkiye’s first operator to offer Wi-Fi 7 technology to its fiber users in February.

Wi-Fi 7 technology provides download and upload rates of up to 1,000 Mbps.

Turkcell continues investments in the fixed line on a national and international level, according to the CEO.

Last year, the company purchased additional capacity from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) and recently won the tender and extended its cooperation with BOTAŞ, which has been ongoing since 2009, for another 15 years.

“This extension has further strengthened the group’s position in the fixed services market,” Koç said. “Now, we are eagerly awaiting the possible tender for the Fiber Infrastructure Concession Agreement. We are ready both financially and operationally to undertake this responsibility, which is of critical importance for our country.”

Turkcell is also looking to create a new digital corridor for communication between Europe and Asia with the international submarine fiber cabling project announced with Italian TI Sparkle at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March.

Koç said the company is working for its goal of transforming Türkiye into a regional data hub, as well.

Turkcell is determined to maintain its leading market position, which it has gained thanks to its early entry to the data center market.

On sustainability, Koç said green energy investments continue interruptedly, with the active solar energy capacity going from 8.2 MW at the end of 2024 to 28.2 MW in Q1 2025.

Gradually new solar plants are coming into effect and bolstering Turkcell’s “sure steps” to becoming a self-sufficient company, according to Koç.

“We see sustainability not only as an environmental responsibility but also as a social and corporate responsibility,” he said and added: “With this understanding, we continue to contribute to social benefits by implementing many social projects such as Digital Spring, Intelligence Power and Transform to Education that will benefit our human resources, our society, nature and future generations.”