Full of action, drama, romance and history, Turkish TV series, films, productions and shows are currently being presented to buyers from hundreds of countries, seeking to clinch new deals that will further boost already buoyant sales around the world.

Ranked second just after the United States in global TV series sales, Turkish content producers have made a significant leap over the last decade.

Currently aired in at least 150 countries, led by Latin America, Turkish TV series are due to exceed $600 million in sales this year, officials have said.

Seeking to add new deals, some 20 Turkish firms are attending MIPCOM, the world’s greatest gathering of television entertainment content makers, with national participation led by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) in France’s Cannes.

Thousands of delegates and content buyers from some 100 countries have filled the corridors of the Palais des Festivals for the 38th edition of the event dubbed “the mother of all entertainment content markets” that runs from Oct. 17 through 20.

About 13 other Turkish companies are attending the fair with individual booths.

“Since there is no export linked to the declaration, appropriate statistics are not kept,” said ITO chair Şekib Avdagiç. “However, looking at the feedback we have received from our producer companies, we predict that we will exceed $600 million in series exports this year,” he told reporters in Cannes.

As in most other industries, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted series prices, Avdagiç said.

“Before the pandemic, the total worldwide sales of one episode of a good Turkish TV series amounted to $650,000, while now the total gross per episode is at the level of $350,000-$400,000,” he added.

Still, Avdagiç said that “our sales volumes are increasing rapidly.”

Türkiye has been among the rare countries that saw only a slight disruption in the production of TV series and films due to the pandemic, he noted.

Avdagiç said Latin America has become the “second homeland” of Turkish TV series, he said: “We are going fast, especially in Germany and Spain in Western Europe. The Turkish TV series have made their mark in Latin America for five years from 2018 to 2022.”

Citing the added value of series and film exports, Avdagiç said a series that cost about TL 5 million per episode can be sold for around $400,000, depending on its success.

“The brands that run after the series are a huge value together with the sectors. The fact that it carries our culture to the world is at least as important as its economic value,” Avdagiç said.

The number of subscribers on digital platforms in Türkiye is estimated to be around 4 million.

Avdagiç voiced industry concerns over the impact the digital platforms are having on the complete industry

“Digital platforms are paying actors, screenwriters and directors far above market rates and keeping them tied on. Production companies were paying TL 80,000-TL 100,000 per episode to the lead actors. We hear that it has gone up to $100,000 in digital. The actors opt for the platforms,” Avdagiç said.

“In addition, the platforms are buying the worldwide rights to a series, a film. You can’t sell this series again in another environment,” he noted.

“A number of legal regulations that will protect the local producer will be important for the future of the sector.”

On the other hand, Avdagiç stressed the impact contents have had when it comes to Turkish culture.

“We have established very serious and close contacts with South American countries. In our meetings with the ambassadors, consuls generals, trade attaches and chambers of commerce of Chile, Paraguay, Colombia and Argentina, we have seen that Turkish TV series contribute to the purchase of an incredible amount of goods, not to mention the contribution they make to Turkish culture,” he noted.