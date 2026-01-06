Cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan is set to evolve into a lasting model built on sustainable development and joint value creation, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ankara Yousaf Junaid said, as a new vision report highlighting bilateral opportunities was unveiled in Istanbul.

The launch meeting of the Türkiye-Pakistan Future Cooperation Vision Report, prepared in collaboration with the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye-Pakistan Business Council and PwC Türkiye, was held with the participation of Ambassador Junaid.

Following opening remarks, a panel titled “The Success of the Turkish Business Community in Pakistan and Its Future Potential” discussed Turkish companies’ successful operations, long-term strategies and emerging business and investment opportunities in Pakistan. The report underscores Pakistan’s high potential for Turkish businesses and the strategic partnership opportunities between the two countries.

Addressing the meeting, Junaid said Türkiye and Pakistan continue to extend a “hand of brotherhood” to each other, standing in solidarity and reinforcing ties based on shared values, mutual respect and a deep-rooted legacy of goodwill.

He noted that over decades, the two nations have offered unwavering support during critical periods, including regional challenges and natural disasters, a tradition that has become a defining feature of bilateral relations. This solidarity has naturally deepened into economic partnership, he said, gaining momentum across key sectors such as agriculture, textiles, manufacturing, infrastructure and energy.

“These joint efforts reflect our shared commitment to sustainable growth, economic diversification and long-term prosperity, and form the core principles of growing interdependence between our economies,” Junaid said.

Junaid said the report, backed by DEIK and PwC’s analytical contributions, aims to inform the business community about major trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Offering an independent, private sector-focused perspective, the report outlines actionable pathways for cooperation and investment, he added.

“The analysis highlights a balanced and synergistic partnership vision in which Pakistan’s young population, strategic geography and expanding markets complement Türkiye’s industrial strength, technological capacity and entrepreneurial dynamism,” he said.

Calling on investors and entrepreneurs from both countries to actively engage with the opportunities outlined in the report, Junaid said deeper cooperation in priority sectors, including defense, energy and consumer goods manufacturing, would strengthen mutual trust. “Cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan will evolve into a lasting model based on sustainable development and joint value creation,” he added.

Pakistan set to become world’s fourth most populous country by 2050

DEIK Türkiye–Pakistan Business Council Chair Atilla Demir Yerlikaya said Pakistan stands out as one of the most critical emerging markets of the coming decades, driven by its strategic location, young and rapidly growing population and long-term growth potential.

He noted Pakistan’s population is projected to reach 372 million by 2050, making it the world’s fourth most populous country.

“This demographic reality translates into exponentially rising demand across sectors, particularly food, energy, health care, consumer goods and infrastructure,” Yerlikaya said.

With a median age below 23, Pakistan offers a strong labor force advantage for production and services, he said, adding that its large, STEM-oriented graduate pool provides a competitive base for Turkish investors in both quality and cost. When combined with Türkiye’s industrial, technological and entrepreneurial capacity, he said, this human capital can enable the creation of complementary and sustainable value chains.

Yerlikaya also pointed to more than $100 billion in projected additional growth in food and nonalcoholic beverage spending in Pakistan, saying it presents unique opportunities for Turkish companies in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.