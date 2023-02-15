Donations totaling TL 115.1 billion (around $6.1 billion) have been reached so far, and more than 9 million SMS donations were sent through the "Türkiye One Heart" (''Türkiye Tek Yürek'') aid campaign, which was launched for earthquake survivors Wednesday evening.

A joint broadcast made with the participation of 213 national and international television channels and 562 radio stations from Türkiye and abroad was warmly welcomed, with millions of people joining the campaign.

Millions of people, including children, adults, corporations, religious minorities, organizations and labor unions in Türkiye and several other countries joined a massive fundraising campaign to heal the wounds of earthquake survivors on Wednesday.

Moderated by TV personalities Nihat Hatipoğlu, Pelin Çift, former model Çağla Şikel, media mogul Acun Ilıcalı and others, the fundraiser, entitled "Türkiye Bands Together," was held live in a joint broadcast shown on 213 TV channels, including TRT1, ATV, FOX, Kanal D, Kanal 7, Show TV, Star TV and TV8 and 562 radio stations.

Actors, singers and other famous figures answered calls from donors, which included children, soldiers, diplomats, CEOs of large corporations and more, who pledged to make donations to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay).

Joining the live broadcast in a call, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he has full faith that the campaign would collect an unprecedented amount of donations from the people, which will show their big hearts. He also said that all the funds raised in the campaign would be spent solely on earthquake survivors.

So far, the Turkish Central Bank made the highest donation worth TL 30 billion ($1.6 billion), followed by the state-run lenders Ziraat with TL 20 billion ($1 billion), Vakıf with TL 12 billion ($637 million) and Halkbank with TL 7 billion ($371.3 million).

The country's GSM operators Turkcell and Turk Telekom donated TL 3.5 billion ($185.6 million) and TL 2 billion ($106 million), respectively.

Turkish conglomerates Cengiz Holding and Kalyoncular Holding donated TL 2.5 billion ($132.6 million) and TL 950 million ($50.4 million), respectively.

Türkiye's Saving Deposit Insurance Fund, Borsa Istanbul, and Türkiye Sigorta donated TL 2 billion ($106 million) each.

The country's leading aviation manufacturer Baykar and flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) donated TL 2 billion ($106 million) each.