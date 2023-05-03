Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT launched its brand new international digital platform TRT Tabii, in a ceremony held in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The new platform, which is expected to rival global counterparts like Netflix, will include content from across genres, including comedy, action, drama, fiction, history and documentaries.

The series that will be aired on Tabii include those on Rumi, Saladin and more.

Turkish TV series, films, productions and shows are popular among buyers from hundreds of countries, seeking to clinch new deals that will further boost already buoyant sales around the world.

Currently aired in at least 150 countries, topped by Latin America, Turkish TV series are due to exceed $600 million in sales this year, said officials.