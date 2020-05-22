The coronavirus outbreak has hit Turkish baklava makers, who generally spend busy days making the world-famous Turkish dessert ahead of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr in other parts of the world.

Orders and sales in Baklava have significantly dropped during the epidemic, Mehmet Yıldırım, head of the Association of Baklava and Dessert Producers in Turkey, told Anadolu Agency.

Stating that Ramadan was the busiest period for baklava makers as the demand increased three to four times, Yıldırım said this year's production fell by 50%.

Yıldırım said weekend curfews affected the production and the curfews will continue during the feast.

"A 50% decrease in production reduces the number of employees, working hours, and the number of shifts," he said, adding that this year they do not have busy schedules as in the past.

He went on to say that Turkey can produce 1,200 tons of baklava daily.

Underlining that many dessert companies receive orders online, he said they can send baklava to any country or city where cargo companies are able to provide service.

Yıldırım added that there has been a significant increase in online orders and courier service.

Baklava is a rich, sweet pastry featured in many cuisines of the former Ottoman countries. It is made of layers of filo dough filled with chopped walnuts or pistachios and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Turkey will impose a nationwide curfew during the Ramadan Bayram holiday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Ramadan Bayram celebrations in the country will start on May 24 and end on May 26.

Turkey confirmed a total of 153,548 coronavirus cases as of Thursday. Of them, 114,990 have fully recovered while the death toll stands at 4,249.