The Casper NevoPro P40 received a PASS result in a RoHS assessment covering selected materials, including the applicable exemption for lead in copper alloys. For buyers seeking documented material compliance, the report lists 194 material records and was issued by testing laboratory Soar Testing Certification on Oct. 17, 2025. The assessment concerns restricted substances in the supplied product's materials. It adds a different dimension to a purchasing decision usually dominated by processor, memory and storage specifications. Its practical value lies in connecting a named computer series with identified materials, laboratory findings and the requirements applied in that report.

Material compliance as a separate product attribute

The Casper NevoPro P40 assessment examines selected components and materials rather than treating the computer as one undifferentiated object. Its records cover plastics, metal parts, cable coverings, printed circuit boards and solder. These parts have different functions and compositions. Organizing the examination by material allows the findings to remain connected to the relevant pieces of the product. That connection is useful to buyers who need more than a general environmental description.

RoHS restricts certain substances in electrical and electronic equipment. The P40 report applied Directive 2011/65/EU and the amendment identified as (EU) 2015/863. Those references describe the framework used for this assessment. The documented outcome is material compliance under that framework, including the exemptions applied. Buyers therefore receive a defined finding about selected materials, rather than an undefined promise that every aspect of the product has been examined in the same way.

What the laboratory recorded

The Casper NevoPro P40 report lists material entries numbered from 001 to 194. Soar Testing Certification received the supplied product on July 3, 2025, and the stated testing period ran from July 3 to July 15. The report date is Oct. 17, 2025. These dates distinguish the laboratory work from the later issue of its documentation. Together with the product name, they establish a traceable record.

The Casper NevoPro P40 RoHS material assessment publishes the findings and the applied requirements. The overall result is PASS. Results apply to the selected materials and conditions covered by that report. For an individual buyer, this supplies evidence about a less visible part of the computer. For a purchasing team, it supplies a document that can accompany the product specification.

Measured substances and the meaning of a limit

The Casper NevoPro P40 assessment includes the restricted phthalate DEHP among the substances examined. Two material records, 018 and 065, show DEHP concentrations of 113 mg/kg and 120 mg/kg, respectively. The stated limit is 1,000 mg/kg. These measurements give a concrete example of how a concentration is assessed against its applicable threshold. The unit expresses the amount of the substance relative to the material's mass.

A limit-based result has a precise meaning: The measured concentration is assessed against the relevant requirement. It does not describe a material as containing absolutely none of the substance. Keeping that distinction clear helps buyers understand what the positive result establishes. In the P40 records cited here, both DEHP measurements fall below the stated threshold. The useful finding is the documented relationship between the measured concentrations and that threshold.

Why the copper-alloy exemption matters

The Casper NevoPro P40 report identifies three copper-alloy samples whose lead results exceed the general threshold. Their evaluation uses the exemption identified as Annex III 6(c). The report's positive conclusion includes that treatment. Explaining the exemption alongside the overall result preserves the basis of the assessment. It also prevents a material-compliance finding from being mistaken for a claim that the computer is lead-free.

For purchasing teams, the exemption is part of the evidence rather than an optional footnote. A record of compliance should retain both the measured findings and the basis on which they were accepted. Casper's published summary makes this distinction available to the reader. The P40 outcome is therefore best described as compliance with the requirements applied in the report, including relevant exemptions. That wording accurately communicates the laboratory's conclusion.

Key findings for material-focused buyers

(Courtesy of Casper)

A useful addition to the purchasing file

The Casper NevoPro P40 product specification and its material report answer complementary questions. The specification explains the computer offered to the user. The assessment supplies documented findings about selected materials. Keeping both records together gives a purchasing team a clearer picture of what it is considering. The Casper NevoPro P40 product page provides the product side of that record.

The P40's RoHS result offers a focused conclusion: Selected materials passed the assessment under the requirements and exemptions recorded by the laboratory. The 194 material entries and the disclosed DEHP examples make the finding concrete. The copper-alloy explanation preserves its accuracy. For buyers concerned with documented material compliance, that combination provides a more informative basis for a decision than broad environmental language.

Frequently asked questions

Which organization examined the P40 materials?

Soar Testing Certification (GuangDong) Co., Ltd. carried out the material assessment for the Casper NevoPro P40 Series. The report is dated Oct. 17, 2025. Its role was to examine selected materials against the requirements stated in the document, giving buyers an identified laboratory source for the reported PASS outcome.

What do the 194 material records represent?

The 194 records identify selected materials examined in the Casper NevoPro P40 assessment. They include different types of parts, such as plastics, metals and cable materials. This organization connects findings to particular material entries. It helps explain the assessment's coverage without implying that each entry represents a separate complete computer.

What Were the recorded DEHP concentrations?

Two selected Casper NevoPro P40 material records showed DEHP values of 113 mg/kg and 120 mg/kg. The report states a 1,000 mg/kg limit for this substance. Both measurements were below that threshold. The example shows how a material finding is connected to a numerical requirement rather than a general descriptive claim.

How was lead in copper alloys addressed?

The Casper NevoPro P40 report evaluated three copper-alloy samples using the Annex III 6(c) exemption. Their lead results exceeded the general threshold, and the applicable exemption formed part of the compliance decision. A complete description therefore includes this qualification alongside PASS, preserving the stated basis for the laboratory's positive conclusion.

How can a buyer use the material report?

A buyer can keep the Casper NevoPro P40 material assessment alongside the product specification in a purchasing file. It documents a different attribute from computing capability: compliance of selected materials with the requirements applied in the report. The laboratory identity, dates and disclosed exemption make that evidence easier to trace and understand.